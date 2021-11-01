دليل الشركات
Societe Generale
Societe Generale الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Societe Generale يتراوح من $19,083 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $197,040 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Societe Generale. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $19.1K
L2 $27.5K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
Median $50K
مدير المنتج
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

محلل أعمال
Median $20.7K
مصمم المنتج
Median $56.6K
مدير المشاريع
Median $82.4K
محلل بيانات
$62.9K
محلل مالي
$28.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$149K
مصرفي استثماري
$138K
قانوني
$189K
مستشار إداري
$56.4K
مدير البرامج
$69.5K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$76.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$197K
مهندس حلول
$121K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$69.3K
كاتب تقني
$40.3K
