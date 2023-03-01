دليل الشركات
Upstox
Upstox الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Upstox من $16,673 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $139,052 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Upstox. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $47.9K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مصمم منتجات
Median $16.7K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

مدير منتجات
Median $35.1K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$139K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Upstox هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $139,052. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Upstox هو $41,469.

