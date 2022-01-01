دليل الشركات
Treasure Data الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Treasure Data من $75,750 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأدنى إلى $225,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Treasure Data. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $195K
مدير منتج
Median $225K
محلل بيانات
$81.6K

عالم بيانات
$111K
التسويق
$222K
مصمم منتجات
$145K
المبيعات
$205K
مهندس مبيعات
$102K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$208K
مهندس حلول
$196K
Technical Account Manager
$173K
مدير برنامج تقني
$75.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Treasure Data هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $225,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Treasure Data هو $184,181.

