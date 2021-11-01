دليل الشركات
Travelers
Travelers الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Travelers من $51,299 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $281,585 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Travelers. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $159K
Senior Software Engineer $176K
Lead Software Engineer $271K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

مهندس برمجيات الإنتاج

عالم بيانات
Median $135K
خبير اكتواري
Median $143K

مدير منتج
Median $163K
مدير مشروع
Median $155K
ضامن التأمين
Median $121K
المبيعات
Median $132K
مصمم منتجات
Median $96K
محاسب
$86.6K
محلل أعمال
$86.9K
خدمة العملاء
$84K
عمليات خدمة العملاء
$64.3K
محلل بيانات
$95.5K
مدير علوم البيانات
$179K
محلل مالي
$51.3K
مهندس جيولوجي
$79.6K
مصمم جرافيك
$84.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$209K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$282K
مهندس حلول
$261K

Data Architect

مدير برنامج تقني
$129K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$98.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Travelers هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $281,585. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Travelers هو $129,350.

