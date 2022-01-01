دليل الشركات
Progressive الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Progressive من $43,215 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $206,000 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Progressive. آخر تحديث: 11/28/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

محلل بيانات
Median $80K
عالم بيانات
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

تقني معلومات
Median $140K
محلل أعمال
Median $100K
معدل مطالبات
$69.3K
خدمة العملاء
Median $54.5K
تسويق
$167K
مبيعات
$43.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$138K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Progressive هي عالم بيانات at the Lead Data Scientist level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $206,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Progressive هو $120,363.

موارد أخرى

