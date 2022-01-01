دليل الشركات
Tenneco الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Tenneco يتراوح من $48,079 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $198,254 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Tenneco. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$48.1K
محلل مالي
$69.7K
مصمم صناعي
$84.6K

مهندس ميكانيكي
$77.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$198K
الأسئلة الشائعة

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Tenneco é مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $198,254. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Tenneco é $77,385.

