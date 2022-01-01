دليل الشركات
Texas Instruments
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Texas Instruments الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Texas Instruments من $2,448 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة في الحد الأدنى إلى $295,470 لمنصب قانوني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Texas Instruments. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس أجهزة
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

مهندس تناظري

مهندس إيه إس آي سي

مهندس إس أو سي

مهندس الأجهزة المدمجة

مهندس برمجيات
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مهندس الشبكات

مهندس برمجيات الأنظمة المدمجة

مهندس كهربائي
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
مهندس ميكانيكي
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

مهندس التصنيع

مهندس التصميم

مهندس الاختبار

مهندس الصيانة

تسويق
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
مهندس كيميائي
Median $113K

مهندس العمليات

مهندس المرافق

مبيعات
26 $196K
28 $249K

مندوب مبيعات ميداني

مدير مشاريع
Median $185K
مهندس مبيعات
24 $156K
26 $191K
مصمم منتجات
Median $125K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $97.4K
مدير برامج
Median $252K
محلل أعمال
Median $105K
تطوير الأعمال
Median $259K
تقني معلومات
Median $86K
مهندس حلول
Median $156K
محاسب
$45.2K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$227K
محلل بيانات
$86.3K
عالم بيانات
$112K
مدير المرافق
$206K
محلل مالي
$128K
مصمم جرافيك
$106K
موارد بشرية
$88.9K
قانوني
$295K
عمليات التسويق
$45.5K
مهندس مواد
$161K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$69.6K
مدير منتجات
$72.8K
مدير حسابات تقنية
$203K
مدير برامج تقنية
$207K
مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة
$2.4K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


جدول الاستحقاق

0%

سنة 1

0%

سنة 2

0%

سنة 3

100%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Texas Instruments، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 0% يستحق في 1st-سنة (0.00% سنوياً)

  • 0% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (0.00% سنوياً)

  • 0% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (0.00% سنوياً)

  • 100% يستحق في 4th-سنة (100.00% سنوياً)

لديك سؤال؟ اسأل المجتمع.

زر مجتمع ليفلز.فاي للتفاعل مع الموظفين من مختلف الشركات، والحصول على نصائح مهنية، والمزيد.

زر الآن!

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Texas Instruments هي قانوني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $295,470. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Texas Instruments هو $124,324.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Texas Instruments

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Applied Materials
  • Western Digital
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Seagate
  • Lam Research
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/texas-instruments/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.