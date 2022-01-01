Texas Instruments الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Texas Instruments من $2,448 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة في الحد الأدنى إلى $295,470 لمنصب قانوني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Texas Instruments. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025
0%
سنة 1
0%
سنة 2
0%
سنة 3
100%
سنة 4
في Texas Instruments، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
0% يستحق في 1st-سنة (0.00% سنوياً)
0% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (0.00% سنوياً)
0% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (0.00% سنوياً)
100% يستحق في 4th-سنة (100.00% سنوياً)
