SEI Investments
SEI Investments الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب SEI Investments من $24,556 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $155,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في SEI Investments. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

محلل أعمال
Median $100K
مدير منتج
Median $155K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $24.6K

محاسب
$74.6K
مساعد إداري
$42.9K
العمليات التجارية
$49.2K
محلل مالي
$50K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في SEI Investments هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $155,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في SEI Investments هو $49,980.

