دليل الشركات
Scholastic
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Scholastic الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Scholastic من $88,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $155,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Scholastic. آخر تحديث: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $155K
محلل أعمال
Median $88K
مصمم منتجات
$126K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
مدير منتجات
$89.2K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Scholastic هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $155,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Scholastic هو $107,413.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Scholastic

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • thredUP
  • RE/MAX
  • Ticketmaster
  • Carvana
  • CoStar Group
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى