دليل الشركات
thredUP
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

thredUP الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب thredUP من $91,728 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $226,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في thredUP. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
محلل أعمال
$134K
خدمة العملاء
$101K
تسويق
Median $115K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
مدير منتجات
$91.7K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $226K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في thredUP هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $226,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في thredUP هو $115,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ thredUP

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Under Armour
  • URBN
  • Poshmark
  • The RealReal
  • Columbia Sportswear
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى