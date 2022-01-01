دليل الشركات
Under Armour الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Under Armour من $32,401 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $284,415 لمنصب مصمم أزياء في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Under Armour. آخر تحديث: 9/21/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $128K
مدير منتج
Median $96.8K
مدير علوم البيانات
$240K

عالم بيانات
Median $118K
مصمم أزياء
$284K
الموارد البشرية
$172K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$165K
التسويق
$162K
عمليات التسويق
$86.2K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$123K
موظف توظيف
$107K
المبيعات
$32.4K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$163K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$190K
الأسئلة الشائعة

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Under Armour é مصمم أزياء at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $284,415. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Under Armour é $144,903.

