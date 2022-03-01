دليل الشركات
Ryanair
Ryanair الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ryanair يتراوح من $23,880 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $140,295 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ryanair. آخر تحديث: 8/14/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $56.4K
مُوظِّف
Median $41K
محلل أعمال
$34.7K

عالم البيانات
$34K
مصمم المنتج
$23.9K
مدير المنتج
$140K
عمليات الإيرادات
$76.3K
مهندس حلول
$107K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Ryanair is مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ryanair is $48,739.

