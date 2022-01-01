دليل الشركات
Cerner الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Cerner من $2,387 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $195,640 لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Cerner. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مستشار إداري
Median $58.3K
مهندس حلول
Median $91.4K

عمليات الأعمال
$53.3K
محلل أعمال
$49.8K
خدمة العملاء
$51.7K
محلل بيانات
$68.7K
مدير علوم البيانات
$58.1K
عالم بيانات
$63.7K
موارد بشرية
$14.1K
تقني معلومات
$124K
مصمم منتجات
Median $100K
مدير منتجات
$2.4K
مدير برامج
Median $95.8K
مبيعات
$196K
مهندس مبيعات
$87.6K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$140K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$19.3K
مدير برامج تقنية
Median $97.6K
كاتب تقني
$88.6K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Cerner هي مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $195,640. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cerner هو $61,012.

