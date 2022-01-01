دليل الشركات
Airtel India
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Airtel India الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Airtel India من $3,631 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $113,207 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Airtel India. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

مهندس البرمجيات الأمامية

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مهندس ضمان الجودة (كيو إيه)

مدير منتجات
Median $42K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $113K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
عالم بيانات
Median $36.8K
محلل أعمال
Median $21.3K
تطوير الأعمال
$45.5K
محلل بيانات
$35.2K
محلل مالي
$7.5K
موارد بشرية
$16.4K
تقني معلومات
$4.4K
تسويق
$56.1K
عمليات التسويق
$3.6K
مصمم منتجات
Median $29K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$67.8K
مدير مشاريع
$34.2K
مبيعات
$14.7K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$12K
مهندس حلول
$49.4K

مهندس البيانات المعماري

المكافآت الإجمالية
$25.9K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Airtel India هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $113,207. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Airtel India هو $31,578.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Airtel India

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Vodafone
  • BT
  • Safaricom
  • MTS
  • Sprint
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى