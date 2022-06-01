دليل الشركات
Qwick
Qwick الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Qwick من $78,591 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $208,950 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Qwick. آخر تحديث: 11/29/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $200K
مدير منتجات
$78.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$209K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Qwick هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $208,950. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Qwick هو $200,000.

