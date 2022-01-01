دليل الشركات
Pluralsight
Pluralsight الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Pluralsight من $62,559 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $425,850 لمنصب نجاح العملاء في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Pluralsight. آخر تحديث: 11/28/2025

مهندس برمجيات
P2 $117K
P3 $141K
P4 $165K
P5 $217K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مدير منتجات
P3 $151K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
عالم بيانات
Median $157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

محلل أعمال
Median $86K
نجاح العملاء
$426K
تقني معلومات
$80K
عمليات التسويق
$102K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$241K
مدير مشاريع
$87.1K
مبيعات
Median $125K
مهندس مبيعات
$136K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$62.6K
مهندس حلول
$136K
مدير برامج تقنية
$116K
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Pluralsight، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Pluralsight هي نجاح العملاء at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $425,850. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Pluralsight هو $135,675.

