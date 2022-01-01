دليل الشركات
BlueVine
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

BlueVine الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BlueVine يتراوح من $141,464 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $270,000 لـ تطوير الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BlueVine. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

تطوير الأعمال
Median $270K
التسويق
$149K
مدير الشركاء
$259K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
مصمم المنتج
Median $151K
مدير المنتج
$199K
مهندس برمجيات
$141K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$264K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at BlueVine is تطوير الأعمال with a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueVine is $199,000.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ BlueVine

شركات ذات صلة

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى