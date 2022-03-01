دليل الشركات
MTS الرواتب

نطاق رواتب MTS يتراوح من $13,866 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $83,421 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في MTS. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Junior Software Engineer $27.2K
Software Engineer $40K
Senior Software Engineer $62K
Lead Software Engineer $60.5K

مهندس تطبيقات iOS

مهندس برمجيات واجهة أمامية

مهندس تعلم آلي

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس ضمان جودة البرمجيات

مهندس بيانات

مهندس عمليات التطوير

عالم البيانات
Median $35K
محلل أعمال
Median $30.6K

محلل بيانات
Median $14.7K
مصمم المنتج
Median $30.4K
مدير المنتج
Median $48.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $66.7K
مدير المشاريع
Median $13.9K
مدير علوم البيانات
Median $83.4K
مساعد إداري
$81.1K
محلل مالي
$18.7K
الموارد البشرية
$16.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$57.3K
مستشار إداري
$47.6K
التسويق
$27.3K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$68.3K
مهندس حلول
$61.9K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$44.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at MTS is مدير علوم البيانات with a yearly total compensation of $83,421. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MTS is $44,476.

موارد أخرى