BT الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BT يتراوح من $7,650 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $256,275 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BT. آخر تحديث: 8/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $20.3K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
Median $43.6K
كبير الموظفين
$88.3K

خدمة العملاء
$29.2K
محلل بيانات
$7.7K
مدير علوم البيانات
$47.8K
عالم البيانات
$17.5K
محلل مالي
$88.3K
مهندس عتاد
$119K
الموارد البشرية
$48.4K
قانوني
$184K
التسويق
$107K
مصمم المنتج
$42.7K
مدير المنتج
$73.2K
مدير البرامج
$113K
مدير المشاريع
$9.4K
المبيعات
$256K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$80.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$61K
مهندس حلول
$52.3K

مهندس معماري بيانات

مدير البرامج التقنية
$74.2K
كاتب تقني
$10.9K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$81.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BT هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $256,275. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BT هو $61,004.

