Hired
Hired الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Hired من $115,575 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $447,750 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Hired. آخر تحديث: 9/5/2025

$160K

التسويق
Median $139K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $170K
محلل بيانات
$116K

مدير علوم البيانات
$201K
عالم بيانات
$172K
مدير منتج
$448K
المبيعات
$149K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$201K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Hired هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $447,750. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Hired هو $171,240.

