دليل الشركات
Creditas
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Creditas الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Creditas يتراوح من $42,915 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $114,447 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Creditas. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $47.5K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مدير المنتج
$114K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$42.9K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Creditas هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $114,447. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Creditas هو $47,491.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Creditas

شركات ذات صلة

  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى