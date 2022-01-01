دليل الشركات
Clearco
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Clearco الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Clearco يتراوح من $77,472 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $188,187 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Clearco. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $133K
عالم البيانات
$104K
التسويق
$188K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
مدير المنتج
$146K
مُوظِّف
$95K
المبيعات
$77.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $176K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Clearco هو التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $188,187. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Clearco هو $132,641.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Clearco

شركات ذات صلة

  • Canada Life
  • BARK
  • Niagara Bottling
  • Klarna
  • Zalando
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى