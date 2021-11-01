دليل الشركات
BARK
BARK الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BARK يتراوح من $125,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $179,100 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BARK. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $125K
التسويق
$141K
مصمم المنتج
$179K

هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BARK هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $179,100. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BARK هو $140,700.

