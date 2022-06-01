دليل الشركات
Berkadia الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Berkadia من $9,652 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Berkadia. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $120K
محلل مالي
Median $9.7K
عالم بيانات
$201K

مصمم منتجات
$117K
مدير منتج
$44.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Berkadia هي عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Berkadia هو $116,580.

موارد أخرى