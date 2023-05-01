دليل الشركات
Certa
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Certa الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Certa يتراوح من $17,488 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $144,720 لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Certa. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $39.6K
الموارد البشرية
$19.4K
مدير المشاريع
$145K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$17.5K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Certa is مدير المشاريع at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Certa is $29,530.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Certa

شركات ذات صلة

  • Databricks
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى