Broad Institute
Broad Institute الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Broad Institute يتراوح من $102,485 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $188,700 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Broad Institute. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $144K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
Median $120K
مصمم المنتج
$114K

مدير المنتج
$155K
مدير المشاريع
$102K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$189K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Broad Institute هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $188,700. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Broad Institute هو $132,000.

