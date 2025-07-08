دليل الشركات
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan من $64,521 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $153,326 لمنصب أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$70.6K
محلل بيانات
$74.5K
عالم بيانات
$80.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$153K
مهندس برمجيات
$64.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan هي أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $153,326. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan هو $74,535.

