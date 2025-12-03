دليل الشركات
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting مهندس برمجيات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس برمجيات in Canada الوسطية في Bench Accounting CA$140K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Bench Accounting. آخر تحديث: 12/3/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Bench Accounting
Software Engineer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
إجمالي سنوي
$102K
المستوى
L3
الراتب الأساسي
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
7 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Bench Accounting?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
رواتب التدريب

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات في Bench Accounting in Canada تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره CA$223,242. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Bench Accounting لوظيفة مهندس برمجيات in Canada هو CA$140,421.

موارد أخرى

