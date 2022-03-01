دليل الشركات
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Bench Accounting يتراوح من $56,060 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $199,826 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Bench Accounting. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $102K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم المنتج
Median $76.5K
خدمة العملاء
$57.3K

مدير المنتج
Median $75K
المبيعات
$56.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$200K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Bench Accounting هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $199,826. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Bench Accounting هو $75,747.

