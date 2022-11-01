دليل الشركات
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bank of Ireland من $44,957 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $93,083 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bank of Ireland. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $93.1K
محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $63K
محاسب
$61.7K

محلل أعمال
$45K
محلل بيانات
$68.2K
مدير علوم البيانات
$70.4K
عالم بيانات
$73.2K
مدير منتجات
$83.1K
مدير مشاريع
$72.3K
أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Bank of Ireland هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $93,083. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Bank of Ireland هو $70,444.

