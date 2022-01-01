公司目錄
購物化 薪資

Shopify的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$40,655到高端軟體工程經理的$367,054。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 購物化. 最後更新： 9/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
L4 $74.8K
L5 $107K
L6 $151K
L7 $239K
L8 $312K

行動軟體工程師

前端軟體工程師

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

資料科學家
L4 $86.9K
L5 $116K
L6 $147K
L7 $220K
產品經理
L4 $85.8K
L5 $115K
L6 $166K
L7 $197K

產品設計師
L4 $106K
L5 $104K
L6 $150K
L7 $201K

用戶體驗設計師

行銷
L5 $78.6K
L6 $109K
L7 $158K
軟體工程經理
L7 $264K
L8 $367K
客戶服務
L4 $40.7K
L5 $47.7K
資料科學經理
L7 $221K
L8 $279K
財務分析師
L5 $90.4K
L6 $121K
業務分析師
Median $97.9K
銷售工程師
Median $151K
業務營運
Median $350K
行銷營運
Median $102K
招募專員
Median $130K
解決方案架構師
Median $105K

數據架構師

雲端安全架構師

業務營運經理
Median $106K
人力資源
Median $90K
銷售
Median $87.4K
技術專案經理
Median $276K
技術寫作
Median $66.7K
業務開發
Median $326K
產品設計經理
Median $315K
專案經理
Median $150K
網路安全分析師
Median $109K
會計師
$89.6K
行政助理
$41K
幕僚長
$109K
文案撰寫
$52.6K
資料分析師
$164K
平面設計師
$149K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$104K
管理顧問
$241K
項目經理
$69.6K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $100K
股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Shopify，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.25% 每季)

  • 33% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.25% 每季)

常見問題

Shopify最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the L8 level，年度總薪酬為$367,054。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Shopify年度總薪酬中位數為$115,356。

