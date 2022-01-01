Guidewire Software 薪資

Guidewire Software的薪資範圍從低端資料分析師每年總薪酬$16,768到高端軟體工程經理的$371,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Guidewire Software. 最後更新： 10/19/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
24%
年 4
在Guidewire Software，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
24% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.00% 每季)
