Guidewire Software 薪資

Guidewire Software的薪資範圍從低端資料分析師每年總薪酬$16,768到高端軟體工程經理的$371,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Guidewire Software. 最後更新： 10/19/2025

軟體工程師
Software Engineer $143K
Senior Software Engineer $208K
Staff Software Engineer $286K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $256K
軟體工程經理
Median $371K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
解決方案架構師
Median $230K

Data Architect

招募專員
Median $122K
銷售
Median $313K
技術專案經理
Median $204K
會計師
$263K
資料分析師
$16.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$176K
行銷
$231K
人員營運
$277K
產品設計師
$193K
產品經理
$137K
專案經理
$249K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$27.7K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

24%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Guidewire Software，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 24% 歸屬於 4th- (6.00% 每季)

常見問題

Guidewire Software最高薪職位是軟體工程經理，年度總薪酬為$371,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Guidewire Software年度總薪酬中位數為$218,891。

