新思 薪資

Synopsys的薪資範圍從低端技術寫作每年總薪酬$21,220到高端軟體工程經理的$413,667。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 新思. 最後更新： 9/16/2025

$160K

硬體工程師
64 $92.7K
65 $119K
66 $161K
67 $159K
68 $200K
69 $250K
100 $321K

專用積體電路工程師

系統單晶片工程師

現場可程式邏輯閘陣列工程師

軟體工程師
64 $94.1K
65 $124K
66 $172K
67 $193K
68 $223K
69 $296K
100 $401K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

研究科學家

產品經理
69 $284K
100 $343K

網路安全分析師
Median $121K
軟體工程經理
69 $317K
100 $414K
解決方案架構師
Median $310K

數據架構師

雲端安全架構師

技術專案經理
Median $45.5K
電機工程師
Median $326K
產品設計師
Median $145K
產品設計經理
Median $330K
資料科學家
Median $154K
銷售
Median $331K
專案經理
Median $357K
業務分析師
$140K
客戶服務
$87.1K
客戶成功
$90.5K
資料分析師
$45.2K
資料科學經理
$159K
財務分析師
$151K
人力資源
$270K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$34.6K
管理顧問
$257K
行銷
$175K
機械工程師
$39.9K
項目經理
$146K
銷售工程師
$120K
技術寫作
$21.2K
用戶體驗研究員
$193K
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Synopsys，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

常見問題

Synopsys最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the 100 level，年度總薪酬為$413,667。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Synopsys年度總薪酬中位數為$166,156。

