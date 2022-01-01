公司目錄
Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro 薪資

Ingram Micro的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$10,091到高端的解決方案架構師$264,924。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Ingram Micro. 最後更新： 8/12/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $10.1K
產品設計師
Median $168K

使用者體驗設計師

資料科學家
Median $83.9K

商業分析師
$186K
財務分析師
$127K
資訊技術專業人員
$146K
行銷
$101K
產品經理
$83.6K
專案管理師
$119K
銷售
$72.5K
銷售工程師
$20.7K
軟體工程經理
$81K
解決方案架構師
$265K
技術專案經理
$176K
使用者體驗研究員
$77.4K
風險投資人
$66.7K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Ingram Micro is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $264,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ingram Micro is $92,702.

