Ingram Micro 軟體工程師 薪資

Ingram Micro的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從Software Engineer II級別每year₹925K到Senior Software Engineer級別每year₹1.65M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.11M。 查看Ingram Micro總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
(入門級)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
職涯等級是什麼 Ingram Micro?

常見問題

Ingram Micro in India軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹1,650,438。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ingram Micro軟體工程師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹728,800。

