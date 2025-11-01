Ingram Micro的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從Software Engineer II級別每year₹925K到Senior Software Engineer級別每year₹1.65M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.11M。 查看Ingram Micro總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
