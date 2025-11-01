公司目錄
Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro 資料科學家 薪資

Ingram Micro的資料科學家薪酬 in Canada套餐中位數每year總計CA$117K。 查看Ingram Micro總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025

中位數薪資
Ingram Micro
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
年度總薪資
CA$117K
職級
底薪
CA$109K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
獎金
CA$8.1K
在職年資
0-1 年
工作經驗
2-4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Ingram Micro?
+CA$80.7K
+CA$124K
+CA$27.8K
+CA$48.7K
+CA$30.6K
常見問題

Ingram Micro in Canada資料科學家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$153,120。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ingram Micro資料科學家職位 in Canada年度總薪酬中位數為CA$118,667。

