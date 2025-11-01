Grainger的軟體工程經理薪酬 in United States範圍從Senior Software Engineering Manager級別每year$264K到Director級別每year$340K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$230K。 查看Grainger總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineering Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineering Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$264K
$210K
$14.5K
$39K
Director
$340K
$248K
$30K
$62.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
