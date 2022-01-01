公司目錄
Texas Instruments
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Texas Instruments 薪資

Texas Instruments的薪資範圍從低端創投家每年總薪酬$2,448到高端法務的$295,470。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Texas Instruments. 最後更新： 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
硬體工程師
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

類比工程師

特殊應用積體電路工程師

系統單晶片工程師

嵌入式硬體工程師

軟體工程師
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

嵌入式系統軟體工程師

電機工程師
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
機械工程師
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

製造工程師

設計工程師

測試工程師

維護工程師

行銷
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
化學工程師
Median $113K

製程工程師

設施工程師

銷售
26 $196K
28 $249K

外勤銷售代表

項目經理
Median $185K
銷售工程師
24 $156K
26 $191K
產品設計師
Median $125K
軟體工程經理
Median $97.4K
專案經理
Median $252K
業務分析師
Median $105K
業務拓展
Median $259K
資訊技術專員
Median $86K
解決方案架構師
Median $156K
會計師
$45.2K
業務營運經理
$227K
資料分析師
$86.3K
資料科學家
$112K
設施經理
$206K
財務分析師
$128K
平面設計師
$106K
人力資源
$88.9K
法務
$295K
行銷營運
$45.5K
材料工程師
$161K
產品設計經理
$69.6K
產品經理
$72.8K
技術客戶經理
$203K
技術專案經理
$207K
創投家
$2.4K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

0%

1

0%

2

0%

3

100%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Texas Instruments，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 0% 歸屬於 1st- (0.00% 每年)

  • 0% 歸屬於 2nd- (0.00% 每年)

  • 0% 歸屬於 3rd- (0.00% 每年)

  • 100% 歸屬於 4th- (100.00% 每年)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Texas Instruments最高薪職位是法務 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$295,470。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Texas Instruments年度總薪酬中位數為$124,324。

精選職缺

    未找到Texas Instruments的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Applied Materials
  • Western Digital
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Seagate
  • Lam Research
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/texas-instruments/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.