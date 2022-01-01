公司目錄
F5 Networks
F5 Networks 薪資

F5 Networks的薪資範圍從低端的Technical Account Manager年度總薪酬$96,393到高端的業務營運$368,333。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 F5 Networks. 最後更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer 1 $134K
Software Engineer 2 $161K
Software Engineer 3 $181K
Senior Software Engineer $207K
Principal Software Engineer $244K
Architect $354K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

軟體品質保證工程師

產品經理
Median $225K
行銷
Median $213K

銷售工程師
Median $262K
網路安全分析師
Median $111K
軟體工程經理
Median $296K
資料科學家
Median $200K
招募專員
Median $153K
銷售
Median $238K
技術專案經理
Median $201K
產品設計師
Median $213K
業務營運
$368K
商業分析師
$117K
客戶服務
$107K
資料分析師
$106K
財務分析師
$115K
硬體工程師
$163K
人力資源
Median $195K
行銷營運
$166K
專案經理
$230K
專案管理師
$110K
解決方案架構師
$221K

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Account Manager
$96.4K
技術文件撰寫人員
$169K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 F5 Networks，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 F5 Networks，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (25.00% annually)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at F5 Networks is 業務營運 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $368,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at F5 Networks is $195,000.

其他資源