公司目錄
Citrix
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Citrix 薪資

Citrix的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$25,125到高端產品設計經理的$224,420。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Citrix. 最後更新： 10/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Software Engineer I $26K
Software Engineer II $29.8K
Senior Software Engineer I $41.7K
Senior Software Engineer II $50.1K
Staff Software Engineer $69.3K
Principal Software Engineer $138K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

產品經理
Median $220K
軟體工程經理
Median $88.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
行銷
Median $182K
解決方案架構師
Median $123K

Cloud Architect

業務分析師
$121K
客戶服務
$25.1K
客戶成功
$63.6K
資料分析師
$25.3K
資料科學經理
$94.4K
資料科學家
$74.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $169K
管理顧問
$189K
行銷營運
$111K
產品設計師
$180K
產品設計經理
$224K
專案經理
$148K
銷售工程師
$133K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $153K
技術專案經理
$79.2K
技術寫作
$28.2K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

33.33%

1

33.33%

2

33.33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Citrix，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.33% 每年)

  • 33.33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.33% 每年)

  • 33.33% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.33% 每年)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Citrix最高薪職位是產品設計經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$224,420。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Citrix年度總薪酬中位數為$102,458。

精選職缺

    未找到Citrix的精選職缺

相關公司

  • F5 Networks
  • Fortinet
  • Zscaler
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源