Citrix的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$25,125到高端產品設計經理的$224,420。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Citrix. 最後更新： 10/17/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
33.33%
年 1
33.33%
年 2
33.33%
年 3
在Citrix，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.33% 每年)
33.33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.33% 每年)
33.33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.33% 每年)
