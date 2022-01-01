公司目錄
Coinbase
Coinbase 薪資

Coinbase的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$69,345到高端軟體工程師的$1,186,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Coinbase. 最後更新： 9/5/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
IC3 $206K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $398K
IC6 $556K
IC7 $748K
IC8 $1.19M

前端軟體工程師

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

加密貨幣工程師

產品經理
IC3 $191K
IC4 $237K
IC5 $370K
IC6 $507K
IC7 $793K
產品設計師
IC3 $171K
IC5 $305K
IC6 $423K

互動設計師

用戶體驗設計師

資料科學家
IC3 $178K
IC4 $216K
IC5 $402K
IC6 $480K
技術專案經理
IC5 $314K
IC6 $366K
IC7 $476K
IC8 $933K
軟體工程經理
M6 $560K
M7 $772K
網路安全分析師
IC4 $200K
IC5 $285K
IC7 $474K
人力資源
IC5 $195K
IC6 $268K
IC7 $257K
行銷
IC5 $200K
IC6 $270K

產品行銷經理

專案經理
IC4 $163K
IC5 $193K
項目經理
IC5 $213K
IC6 $346K
財務分析師
Median $214K
資料分析師
Median $175K
業務開發
Median $477K
法務
Median $526K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
Median $240K
資料科學經理
Median $380K
行政助理
$143K
業務營運
$200K
業務分析師
$263K
客戶服務
$69.3K
客戶服務營運
$135K
客戶成功
$352K
管理顧問
$335K
行銷營運
$550K
招募專員
$228K
銷售
$213K
解決方案架構師
$219K

數據架構師

Cloud Security Architect

用戶體驗研究員
Median $262K
股權歸屬時程

100%

1

股票類型
RSU

在Coinbase，RSUs採用1年歸屬時程：

  • 100% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每季)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Coinbase，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

常見問題

Coinbase最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the IC8 level，年度總薪酬為$1,186,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Coinbase年度總薪酬中位數為$268,745。

