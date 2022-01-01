公司目錄
Zillow
Zillow 薪資

Zillow的薪資範圍從低端會計師每年總薪酬$69,000到高端軟體工程師的$493,852。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Zillow. 最後更新： 11/14/2025

軟體工程師
P2 $157K
P3 $239K
P4 $296K
P5 $347K
P6 $494K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

資料科學家
P2 $133K
P3 $185K
P4 $247K
P5 $331K
產品經理
P2 $102K
P3 $175K
P4 $254K
P5 $334K
P6 $311K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

軟體工程經理
M3 $295K
M4 $343K
M5 $434K
產品設計師
P2 $110K
P3 $177K
P4 $230K

用戶體驗設計師

技術專案經理
P4 $268K
P5 $261K
業務分析師
P3 $102K
P4 $175K
P5 $209K

商業智慧分析師

行銷
P3 $122K
P4 $200K
專案經理
Median $145K
銷售
P3 $133K
P4 $165K
財務分析師
Median $120K
業務營運經理
Median $160K
資訊技術專員
Median $147K
招聘專員
Median $160K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $155K
資料分析師
Median $118K
資料科學經理
Median $320K
法務
Median $160K
會計師
Median $69K

技術會計師

行政助理
$103K
業務營運
$113K
業務拓展
$132K
客戶服務
$83.3K
人力資源
$210K
行銷營運
$192K
項目經理
$140K
營收營運
$121K
網路安全分析師
$307K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Zillow，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

常見問題

Zillow最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the P6 level，年度總薪酬為$493,852。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Zillow年度總薪酬中位數為$174,938。

其他資源