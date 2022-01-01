公司目錄
Upstart
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Upstart 薪資

Upstart的薪資範圍從低端產品設計師每年總薪酬$142,572到高端軟體工程師的$448,833。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Upstart. 最後更新： 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
L3 $145K
L4 $238K
L5 $324K
L6 $449K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
L3 $190K
L4 $289K
L5 $320K
軟體工程經理
Engineering Manager $343K
Senior Engineering Manager $365K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
產品經理
L5 $339K
L6 $438K
資料科學經理
Median $438K
資料分析師
Median $165K
財務分析師
Median $200K
招聘專員
Median $210K
業務分析師
$189K
人力資源
$279K
產品設計師
$143K
專案經理
$194K
網路安全分析師
$185K
技術專案經理
$344K
創投家
$279K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Upstart，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Upstart最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the L6 level，年度總薪酬為$448,833。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Upstart年度總薪酬中位數為$279,353。

精選職缺

    未找到Upstart的精選職缺

相關公司

  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • Virtu Financial
  • PJT Partners
  • OnDeck
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源