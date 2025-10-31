Capital One的業務分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從Associate Business Analyst級別每year$114K到Lead Business Analyst級別每year$212K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$119K。 查看Capital One總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/31/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Business Analyst
$114K
$107K
$0
$7.4K
Business Analyst
$120K
$114K
$0
$5.6K
Senior Business Analyst
$125K
$120K
$128
$5K
Master Business Analyst
$181K
$169K
$0
$12.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Capital One，Options採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.30% 每年)