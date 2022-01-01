公司目錄
Prudential Financial
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Prudential Financial 薪資

Prudential Financial的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$37,332到高端行銷營運的$241,200。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Prudential Financial. 最後更新： 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

量化開發者

資料科學家
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
精算師
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
財務分析師
Median $80K
業務分析師
Median $100K
行銷
Median $165K
產品經理
Median $178K
項目經理
Median $130K
軟體工程經理
Median $210K
業務拓展
$110K
資料分析師
$101K
資料科學經理
$161K
人力資源
$118K
資訊技術專員
$177K
投資銀行家
$226K
法務
$166K
行銷營運
$241K
產品設計師
Median $132K
招聘專員
Median $122K
銷售
$37.3K
網路安全分析師
$104K
解決方案架構師
$117K
技術專案經理
$199K
創投家
$109K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Prudential Financial最高薪職位是行銷營運 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$241,200。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Prudential Financial年度總薪酬中位數為$131,417。

精選職缺

    未找到Prudential Financial的精選職缺

相關公司

  • State Street
  • Capital One
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/prudential-financial/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.