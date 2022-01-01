公司目錄
Capital One
Capital One 薪資

Capital One的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$46,000到高端產品經理的$523,333。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Capital One. 最後更新： 9/7/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Associate Software Eng $136K
Software Eng $154K
Senior Software Eng $173K
Lead Software Eng $211K
Senior Lead Software Eng $290K
Distinguished Eng $363K
Senior Distinguished Eng $461K

iOS工程師

行動軟體工程師

前端軟體工程師

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

安全軟體工程師

研究科學家

產品經理
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $133K
Principal Associate $126K
Manager $196K
Senior Manager $225K
Director $289K
Senior Director $386K
Vice President $523K
業務分析師
Associate Business Analyst $115K
Business Analyst $119K
Principal Associate $125K
Master Business Analyst $177K
Lead Business Analyst $209K

資料分析師
Median $120K
軟體工程經理
Manager $216K
Senior Manager $300K
Director $350K
Senior Director $470K
資料科學家
Associate Data Scientist $136K
Data Scientist $150K
Principal Associate $173K
Master Data Scientist $210K
Lead Data Scientist $198K
項目經理
Median $110K
產品設計師
Associate Product Designer $107K
Product Designer $113K
Principal Associate $144K

用戶體驗設計師

行動裝置設計師

財務分析師
Median $120K

風險分析師

詐欺分析師

資料科學經理
Median $251K
網路安全分析師
Median $175K

技術風險分析師

人力資源
Median $110K
技術專案經理
Senior TPM $201K
Lead TPM $233K
招募專員
Median $120K
解決方案架構師
Median $265K

數據架構師

Cloud Security Architect

創投家
Median $152K

主理人

助理

幕僚長
Median $150K
銷售
Median $184K
會計師
Median $100K

技術會計師

管理顧問
Median $118K
業務營運
Median $177K
客戶服務
Median $46K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
Median $158K
行銷
Median $77.3K
專案經理
Median $65.8K
Senior Data Analyst
Median $124K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $133K
業務營運經理
Median $90.5K
投資銀行家
Median $110K
業務開發
Median $136K
行銷營運
Median $96K
行政助理
$65.5K
企業發展
$166K
客戶成功
$181K
Data Engineer
Median $130K
Finance
Median $130K
平面設計師
$109K
Senior Data Engineer
Median $136K
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
Options

在Capital One，Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

常見問題

Capital One最高薪職位是產品經理 at the Vice President level，年度總薪酬為$523,333。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Capital One年度總薪酬中位數為$149,509。

