公司目录
Ingram Micro
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Ingram Micro 薪资

Ingram Micro的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$10,091到高端的解决方案架构师$264,924。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Ingram Micro. 最后更新： 8/12/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $10.1K
产品设计师
Median $168K

用户体验设计师

数据科学家
Median $83.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
业务分析师
$186K
财务分析师
$127K
信息技术专家
$146K
市场营销
$101K
产品经理
$83.6K
项目经理
$119K
销售
$72.5K
销售工程师
$20.7K
软件工程经理
$81K
解决方案架构师
$265K
技术项目经理
$176K
用户体验研究员
$77.4K
风险投资人
$66.7K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

据报道，Ingram Micro最高薪的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$264,924。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Ingram Micro的年总薪酬中位数为$92,702。

特色职位

    未找到Ingram Micro的特色职位

相关公司

  • Red Hat
  • Rackspace
  • A10 Networks
  • NETSCOUT
  • Domo
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源