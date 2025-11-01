Ingram Micro in United States的产品设计师薪酬Principal Product Designer级别为每year$183K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$165K。 查看Ingram Micro总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***