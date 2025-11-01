公司目录
Ingram Micro
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 产品设计师

  • 所有产品设计师薪资

Ingram Micro 产品设计师 薪资

Ingram Micro in United States的产品设计师薪酬Principal Product Designer级别为每year$183K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$165K。 查看Ingram Micro总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/1/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 2 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Ingram Micro?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 产品设计师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

用户体验设计师

常见问题

Ingram Micro in United States产品设计师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$220,300。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ingram Micro in United States产品设计师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$161,197。

推荐职位

    未找到Ingram Micro的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Red Hat
  • Rackspace
  • A10 Networks
  • NETSCOUT
  • Domo
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源