HeyJobs 薪资

HeyJobs的薪资范围从低端的产品经理年度总薪酬$60,504到高端的软件工程经理$92,188。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 HeyJobs. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $81.3K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $60.5K
市场营销
$70.2K

软件工程经理
$92.2K
常见问题

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in HeyJobs è 软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $92,188. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in HeyJobs è di $75,723.

