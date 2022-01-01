公司目录
Snap
Snap 薪资

Snap的薪资范围从信任与安全职位的年总薪酬$61,215（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$1,472,985（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Snap. 最后更新： 9/6/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L3 $200K
L4 $395K
L5 $562K
L6 $733K
L7 $816K

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

生产软件工程师

安全软件工程师

虚拟现实软件工程师

研究科学家

数据科学家
L3 $186K
L4 $364K
L5 $441K
产品经理
L3 $274K
L4 $376K
L5 $537K
L6 $626K
L7 $809K

软件工程经理
L5 $736K
L6 $666K
L7 $826K
L8 $1.47M
技术项目经理
L4 $305K
L5 $396K
L6 $520K
销售
Median $235K

客户主管

客户经理

产品设计师
L3 $131K
L4 $289K
L6 $445K

用户体验设计师

招聘专员
L3 $146K
L4 $162K

技术招聘专员

市场营销
L3 $182K
L4 $251K

产品市场经理

项目群经理
Median $260K
会计师
Median $150K

技术会计

信息技术专员
Median $165K
机械工程师
Median $352K
业务分析师
$90.5K
业务拓展
$304K
客户服务运营
$79.9K
数据分析师
$144K
数据科学经理
$302K
财务分析师
$234K
硬件工程师
$144K
法务
$120K
管理顾问
$377K
市场营销运营
$176K
光学工程师
$527K
合作伙伴经理
$643K
产品设计经理
$570K
项目经理
$98K
网络安全分析师
$159K
信任与安全
$61.2K
归属时间表

100%

1

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用1年归属时间表：

  • 100% 归属于 1st- (8.33% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (2.77% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

1

33%

2

13%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 54% 归属于 1st- (4.50% 每月)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (2.75% 每月)

  • 13% 归属于 3rd- (1.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

常见问题

Snap薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the L8 level，年度总薪酬为$1,472,985。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Snap的年度总薪酬中位数为$302,575。

